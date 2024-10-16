Cleveland Cavaliers Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Zhaire Smith most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Over the offseason, Smith signed a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he has now been waived.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac on Tuesday: "Today's NBA waivers:
Kendall Brown - IND
Terence Davis - MIL
Skylar Mays - MIN
Isaiah Miller - SAS
Jahlil Okafor - IND (signed and waived today)
Zhaire Smith - CLE"
Smith will likely begin the 2024-25 season in the G League with the Cleveland Charge.
Last year, he averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.8% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 32 regular season games with the Charge.
Smith was the 16th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the 76ers.
He spent part of two seasons in the NBA (15 games).
Following the release of Smith, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reported that the team has signed Elijah Hughs.
Via Haynes: "Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a deal with swingman Elijah Hughes, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells me. Hughes, 26, is a 2020 second-round pick."
The Cavs will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they visit RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
Last season, they lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).