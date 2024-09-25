Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Add Former NBA 1st-Round Pick To Training Camp Roster
Zhaire Smith is coming off a year where he played for the Cleveland Charge (G League).
He finished the regular season with averages of 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.8% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 32 games.
On Tuesday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that Smith has signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers for training camp (h/t Hoops Rumors).
Via Fedor: "#Cavs training camp roster is set. They will have 21 players. Sources tell @clevelanddotcom the four camp invites will be Pete Nance, Zhaire Smith, Jules Bernard and Jacob Gilyard — all four have signed Exhibit 10 deals."
Smith was the 16th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.
He spent two seasons playing for the 76ers and has career averages of 3.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 37.8% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 13 games.
During the 2019 season, Smith also appeared in two NBA playoff games.
Smith will more than likely begin his season back in the G League.
However, the 25-year-old could be a candidate to land a 10-day contract at some point during the year.
As for the Cavs, they are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
On October 23, the Cavs will begin their season against the Toronto Raptors (in Canada).