Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Cut Ties With Popular Player
Emoni Bates has spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers organization.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 3.7 points per contest while shooting 34.2% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in ten games.
On Monday, Chris Fedor of Clevleand.com reported that the Cavs will let go of Bates.
Via Fedor: "#Cavs did not tender a two-way qualifying offer to Emoni Bates, a source tells @clevelanddotcom"
Bates was the 49th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Eastern Michigan.
He has career averages of 3.1 points per contest while shooting 32.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 25 games.
A lot of people reacted to the news on social media.
RealCavsFans.com: "Emoni Bates now has a chance to earn a rotation spot… on another team.
Wish him well — he kept his head down and worked on his craft with the Charge.
But there’s four years of data (two in college and two in G-League) that has hasn’t changed much to change the view on him."
Mack Perry: "Emoni Bates still has NBA potential. Still young. Just likely needs to be on a roster that can afford him NBA level burn."
Evan Sidery: "Surprisingly, the Cavaliers have made former second-round pick Emoni Bates an unrestricted free agent.
A potential flyer for a team to further develop the well-known prospect."
@IsaacOkoroFan: "Emoni Bates is no longer a Cleveland Cavalier (at the moment).
I would bet on him signing elsewhere this summer"