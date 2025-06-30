Fastbreak

Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Cut Ties With Popular Player

According to Chris Fedor of Clevleand.com, the Cavs will let go of Emoni Bates.

Ben Stinar

Oct 2, 2023; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman talks to the media during media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2023; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman talks to the media during media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Emoni Bates has spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers organization.

He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 3.7 points per contest while shooting 34.2% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in ten games.

On Monday, Chris Fedor of Clevleand.com reported that the Cavs will let go of Bates.

Via Fedor: "#Cavs did not tender a two-way qualifying offer to Emoni Bates, a source tells @clevelanddotcom"

Bates was the 49th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Eastern Michigan.

He has career averages of 3.1 points per contest while shooting 32.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 25 games.

A lot of people reacted to the news on social media.

RealCavsFans.com: "Emoni Bates now has a chance to earn a rotation spot… on another team.

Wish him well — he kept his head down and worked on his craft with the Charge.

But there’s four years of data (two in college and two in G-League) that has hasn’t changed much to change the view on him."

Mack Perry: "Emoni Bates still has NBA potential. Still young. Just likely needs to be on a roster that can afford him NBA level burn."

Evan Sidery: "Surprisingly, the Cavaliers have made former second-round pick Emoni Bates an unrestricted free agent.

A potential flyer for a team to further develop the well-known prospect."

@IsaacOkoroFan: "Emoni Bates is no longer a Cleveland Cavalier (at the moment).

I would bet on him signing elsewhere this summer"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.