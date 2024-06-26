Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Interested In 5-Year NBA Veteran
Cam Johnson is coming off his fifth season in the NBA and his second playing for the Brooklyn Nets.
The former UNC star finished the year with averages of 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range.
Recently, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com (appearing on 92.3 The Fan) reported that the Cavs have interest in landing Johnson.
Fedor: "The Cavs have kept him on the radar, they like him. If he is available from the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavs will be involved in those conversations. There's no doubt about that. The question becomes do they have the pieces to satisfy what Brooklyn would want in return for Cam?"
Johnson was the 11th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of UNC.
Before joining Brooklyn, he spent the first four seasons of his career with the Phoenix Suns (and helped them reach the 2021 NBA Finals).
His career averages are 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 283 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 38 NBA playoff games (seven starts).
As for the Cavs, they finished the 2023-24 season with a 48-34 record, which had them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games), but lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).