Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Interested In Recent NBA All-Star
Brandon Ingram will be one of the most talked about players over the offseason.
The 2020 NBA All-Star has just one more year on his contract, so the New Orleans Pelicans will need to make a decision about his future (to either trade or extend him).
In a recent article, Will Guillory of The Athletic reported that the Pelicans aren't likely to give Ingram a max contract extension over the offseason.
Sam Amico of Hoops Wire now reports that two teams with interest in Ingram are the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Amico's article on Hoops Wire: "A source told Hoops Wire that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Ingram, who will make $36 million next season."
Ingram would be an intriguing fit on the Cavs, because they already have Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland.
Depending on what they would have to give up in a potential deal, Ingram's position as a forward would be an excellent complement to the rest of the roster.
The Cavs were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record and they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).
Ingram is coming off a year where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.
The Pelicans finished the season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder.