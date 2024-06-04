Fastbreak

Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Interested In Recent NBA All-Star

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Cleveland Cavaliers have interest in a New Orleans Pelicans player.

Ben Stinar

Sep 14, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Ingram will be one of the most talked about players over the offseason.

The 2020 NBA All-Star has just one more year on his contract, so the New Orleans Pelicans will need to make a decision about his future (to either trade or extend him).

In a recent article, Will Guillory of The Athletic reported that the Pelicans aren't likely to give Ingram a max contract extension over the offseason.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire now reports that two teams with interest in Ingram are the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Via Amico's article on Hoops Wire: "A source told Hoops Wire that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Ingram, who will make $36 million next season."

Ingram would be an intriguing fit on the Cavs, because they already have Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland.

Depending on what they would have to give up in a potential deal, Ingram's position as a forward would be an excellent complement to the rest of the roster.

The Cavs were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record and they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).

Mar 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram is coming off a year where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.

The Pelicans finished the season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.

They got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) looks on against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) looks on against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.