Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Sign 3-Year NBA Player
JT Thor is coming off his third season in the NBA playing for the Charlotte Hornets.
The former Auburn star finished the year with averages of 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Over the summer, he became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Thor will sign a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via Charania: "Free agent forward JT Thor has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thor – a 2021 second-round pick to Charlotte – averaged seven points and five rebounds in South Sudan’s games in the Paris Olympics."
Thor was the 37th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and had spent his entire career with Charlotte.
His career averages are 3.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 165 regular season games.
The Hornets were unable to make the NBA playoffs during his tenure with the franchise (they finished last year as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record).
As for the Cavs, they are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA playoffs.