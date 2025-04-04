Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Chuma Okeke has appeared in seven NBA games (three starts) for the Philadelphia 76ers this season.
In that span, he averaged 6.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 54.5% from the field and 45.5% from the three-point range.
On Thursday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers will sign Okeke.
Via Charania: "The Cleveland Cavaliers and former first-round pick Chuma Okeke have agreed to a deal, filling the East leaders' final open roster spot, sources tell ESPN. Okeke averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists for NBA G League Westchester this season."
Okeke was the 16th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Auburn.
He has spent part of five seasons with the Orlando Magic (and 76ers).
His career averages are 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 196 games.
Via NBA G League (on December 6, 2024): "21 PTS 👊 13 REB 👊 10 AST
Former NBA veteran Chuma Okeke posted his first career TRIPLE-DOUBLE as the @wcknicks cruised to victory over the Raptors 905!"