Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Sign Intriguing Guard
Luke Travers was the 56th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
However, he has yet to make his NBA debut and has been playing in Australia.
Last year, Travers averaged 12.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 25 games for Melbourne United.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Travers will sign a two-way deal with the Cavs.
Via Wojnarowski: "Australian guard Luke Travers has agreed on a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent Daniel Moldovan tells ESPN. Travers was the 56th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and had been playing with Melbourne of the NBL."
Travers is only 22 and has significant professional experience, so he will be an intriguing addition to a talented Cavs roster.
Via Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid: "Luke Travers fills the #Cavs final two-way spot and Cleveland has two open roster spots with Isaac Okoro still a restricted free agent."
The Cavs are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the second straight season and defeated the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
However, the Cavs lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).
With Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, they will be expected to be a contender to make the 2025 Eastern Conference finals.