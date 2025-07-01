Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Sign Popular Player
Larry Nance Jr. spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
He finished the year with averages of 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 44.7% from the three-point range in 24 games.
According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Nance Jr. will now sign a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via Stein: "Larry Nance Jr. has struck a deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell @TheSteinLine."
Nance Jr. spent part of four seasons with the Cavs during the middle of his career.
He is also the son of Larry Nance (who spent seven years with the franchise).
The 32-year-old is a very popular Cavs player.
Via @IsaacOkoroFan: "Even as a road player, Larry Nance Jr. continued to support this city in incredible ways.
Here he is supporting Nick Gilbert in a Cavs warmup as a road player.
He deserves to win a title here.
(photo via @RealDCunningham)"
Nance Jr. was the 27th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Wyoming.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans over ten seasons.
Nance Jr. has career averages of 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 53.9% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 546 games.
Via Ball Don't Lie: "Nance Jr. averaged 9.5 PPG from 2017-2021 in his previous stint with the Cavs."