Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Sign Talented Scorer
Nae'Qwan Tomlin is coming off a strong season of college basketball at Memphis.
He finished the year with averages of 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 21 games (11 starts).
On Wednesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Tomlin will sign a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via Scotto: "The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a 10-day contract with Nae'Qwan Tomlin, league sources told @hoopshype. Tomlin has averaged 24.6 points on 55.4% shooting and 38.7% from 3-point range, 8.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.2 blocks in his last five games for the Cleveland Charge"
Considering how well Tomlin has played in the G League, the Cavs will be getting to take a look at a promising young player.
Via NBA G League on February 7: "37 PTS 👊 11 REB 👊 5 3PM
Nae’Qwan Tomlin continues to put up CRAZY stat lines for the @chargecle! Tonight, he posted a career-high in points and in three-pointers vs. the Knicks."
Right now, the Cavs are in the middle of a sensational season.
They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-10 record in 54 games.
Over their last ten games, the Cavs have gone 8-2 (and they are in the middle of a four-game winning streak).
Via @TheCavsJack: "#Cavs wins to certain records:
5 wins to pass last year’s record
8 wins for most in the Core Four era
16 wins to reach 60 wins
21 wins to reach 65 wins
23 wins to reach best record in Cavs history
28 games left. #LetEmKnow"