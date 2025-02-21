Fastbreak

Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Signing 6-Year NBA Player

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Cavs will sign Javonte Green.

Ben Stinar

Apr 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (24) goes up for a dunk against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Javonte Green is in the middle of his sixth NBA season.

The 31-year-old is averaging 5.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 50 games for the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Thursday, the Pelicans announced that they had waived Green.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Green is now expected to sign a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Via Charania (on Wednesday): "New Orleans Pelicans forward Javonte Green has agreed to a contract buyout and intends to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers upon clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN. Additional wing depth for the East-best Cavs."

In addition to the Pelicans, Green has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.

His career averages are 5.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 245 games.

Via Tony Pesta of FearTheSword: "Javonte Green is a 6'5" forward who plays much bigger than his height. A 7'0" wingspan and elite athleticism helps

Active defender who generates steals and rebounds

98th percentile in DEF versatility
95th in deflections per 75
90th in perimeter ISO D"

As for the Cavs, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-10 record in 54 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

On Thursday night, the Cavs are playing the Brooklyn Nets (in New York) for their first game after the All-Star break.

