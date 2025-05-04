Cleveland Cavaliers Star Could Miss Game 1 Against Pacers
On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Indiana Pacers in Ohio for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs could be without one of their best players, as All-Star guard Darius Garland is on the injury report.
The former Vanderbilt star has missed two straight games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid: "Darius Garland is QUESTIONABLE for the #Cavs and will likely be a game-time decision for tomorrow’s Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers.
Everyone else is available."
Garland finished the regular season with averages of 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 75 games.
He is in his sixth year (all with the Cavs).
Via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland: "Kenny Atkinson said Darius Garland (toe) didn't practice today.
He was full contact and had a heavy workload at practice yesterday, so they wanted to see how he comes out of that. They'll test him again tomorrow morning.
The injury is still considered "day-to-day.""
The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They swept the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.
As for the Pacers, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs (in five games).