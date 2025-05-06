Cleveland Cavaliers Star Could Miss Game 2 Against Pacers
On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs could be without one of their best players, as 2025 Defensive Player of The Year Evan Mobley is on the injury report.
Via Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid: "The #Cavs say that De'Andre Hunter (right thumb sprain), Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain), and Darius Garland (left great toe sprain) are all questionable for tomorrow's Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers, and all three will likely be game-time decisions."
Mobley finished Game 1 with 20 points, ten rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 9/13 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
However, the Cavs lost by a score of 121-112.
Via The NBA (on Sunday): "Evan Mobley starting strong for the Cavs in the East Semis
Drills the turnaround fade and the triple for Cleveland's first 5 vs. IND"
Mobley is in his fourth NBA season (all with the Cavs).
The 2025 All-Star finished the year with averages of 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest while shooting 55.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference after going 64-18 during the regular season.
They swept the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday night in Indiana.