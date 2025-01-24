Cleveland Cavaliers Starter Ruled Out Against 76ers
On Friday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Philadelphia to play the 76ers.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as Evan Mobley has been ruled out.
The former USC star has missed each of the previous three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of action.
Via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire on Thursday: "Evan Mobley is listed as OUT for the Cavs tomorrow due to a right calf strain. That’s 1 less big man for Philly to worry about. #Sixers"
Mobley has had an excellent start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
He is averaging 18.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range in 38 games.
The 23-year-old is in his fourth season (all with the Cavs).
Via StatMamba on October 14, 2023: "Youngest players in NBA history to make the All-Defensive First Team:
21 — Kobe Bryant (2000)
21 — Evan Mobley (2023)
22 — Jaren Jackson Jr (2022)
22 — Serge Ibaka (2012)
23 — Tim Duncan (1999)"
The Cavs have been sensational through the first half of the 2024-25 season.
They enter play as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-7 record in 43 games.
Most recently, the Cavs lost to the Houston Rockets by a score of 109-108.
Following the 76ers, they will play their next game on Saturday night when they host the Rockets.
As for the 76ers, they are the 11th seed with a 15-27 record in 42 games.