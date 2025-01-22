Cleveland Cavaliers Starter Ruled Out Against Rockets

Cavaliers Players with the highest 3P%:



42.7 -- Darius Garland

42.3 -- Ty Jerome

42.1 -- Evan Mobley

42.0 -- Caris LeVert

40.2 -- Donovan Mitchell



No Other Team has more than 3 players with 40% or higher. pic.twitter.com/jtmcuTYDYV