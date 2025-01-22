Cleveland Cavaliers Starter Ruled Out Against Rockets
On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Texas to play the Houston Rockets.
For the game, the Cavs will remain without one of their best players, as Evan Mobley has been ruled out.
The former USC star has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Via Underdog NBA: "Evan Mobley (calf) listed out for Wednesday."
Mobley is averaging 18.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range in 38 games.
He is in his fourth NBA season (all with the Cavs).
Via @mitch_muse: "Cavaliers Players with the highest 3P%:
42.7 -- Darius Garland
42.3 -- Ty Jerome
42.1 -- Evan Mobley
42.0 -- Caris LeVert
40.2 -- Donovan Mitchell
No Other Team has more than 3 players with 40% or higher."
The Cavs have been the best team in the NBA with a 36-6 record in 42 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Most recently, the Cavs beat the Phoenix Suns by a socre of 118-92.
Following the Rockets, they will visit Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
As for the Rockets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 28-14 record in 42 games.
They are 7-3 over their last ten.