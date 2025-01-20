Cleveland Cavaliers Starter Ruled Out For Suns Game
On Monday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Phoenix Suns in Ohio.
For the game, the Cavs will be without one of their best players, as Evan Mobley has been ruled out.
The former USC star also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via Underdog NBA: "Evan Mobley (calf) listed out for Monday."
Mobley is in his fourth season playing for the Cavs.
He is averaging 18.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Via NBA History on December 7: "Evan Mobley joins Kevin Durant as the only players in NBA history under 25 years old to record 40+ PTS, 10+ REB, 3+ BLK, and 5+ 3PM in a game."
The Cavs have gotten off to an incredible start to the 2024-25 season.
They are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-6 record in 41 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are 20-2 at home).
Following the Suns, the Cavs will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the Houston Rockets in Texas.
As for the Suns, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-20 record in 41 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Following the Cavs, the Suns will visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.