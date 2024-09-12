Cleveland Cavaliers Still Have A Significant Situation To Resolve
Isaac Okoro is coming off another solid season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The former Auburn star finished the year with averages of 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Over the offseason, Okoro became a restricted free agent.
On September 11, he still remains unsigned.
Okoro was the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has proven to be a productive player who only appears to be getting better at just 23.
Since Okoro is restricted, the Cavs hold a lot more power in the negotiating.
That said, they also will likely not want the situation to drag out past training camp.
Okoro could accept the one-year qualifying offer and then become an unrestricted free agent next season.
Via Evan Dammarell of ClutchPoints on August 12: "It appears that, for now, all options for Okoro in restricted free agency have been exhausted. With that in mind, sources across the league have expressed to ClutchPoints that Okoro will pick up his $11.8 million qualifying offer from Cleveland. From there, Okoro is more or less betting on himself next season, which could be his last with the Cavs."
Training camp will begin around the NBA on October 1.
The Cavs will play their first preseason game on October 8 when they host the Chicago Bulls.
They will begin the regular season on October 23 when they visit the Toronto Raptors in Canada.