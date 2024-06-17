Cleveland Cavaliers Still Owe Player Over $160 Million
Darius Garland is coming off his fifth season playing in the NBA.
The former Vanderbilt star finished the regular season with averages of 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Garland played the first season of his five-year, $197 million contract.
He still has four more years on left on the deal, so the Cavs owe him over $160 million until the end of the 2027-28 season.
Garland is 24, so he is not in the prime of his career and is likely only getting better.
He was initially the fifth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has been with the Cavs for each of his five seasons in the league.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has career averages of 18.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 307 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games.
As for the Cavs, they are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
That said, the Cavs dealt with a lot of injuries, and lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).
The Cavs have a very talented roster led by Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert (in addition to Garland).