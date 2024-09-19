Clint Capela Sends Instagram Message To Hawks Teammate Trae Young
Trae Young is coming off another stellar season for the Atlanta Hawks.
The 2024 NBA All-Star finished the year with averages of 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
On Thursday, the Hawks point guard is celebrating his 26th birthday.
Many people sent their well wishes on social media, and one person who sent out a post was Clint Capela.
Capela (via his Instagram story): "Happy birthday killa let's get it!!! @traeyoung"
Capela has been teammates with Young for four seasons.
In that span, they have helped the Hawks make the NBA playoffs three times.
The Hawks also reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.
Capela finished last season with averages of 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field in 73 games.
Prior to being traded to Atlanta, he had spent the first six seasons of his career with the Houston Rockets.
Meanwhile, Young was the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma.
He has spent all six seasons of his career with the Hawks and has made three NBA All-Star Games.
Despite Capela and Young both having strong seasons, the Hawks are coming off a tough year where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020.