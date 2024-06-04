James Harden Makes Honest Statement About NBA Legacy
James Harden is one of the best players in NBA history.
Despite never winning a title, the 2017 MVP has put up unbelievable stats and played in an astonishing 166 NBA playoff games.
Recently, Harden did an interview with BasketNews and was asked how he wants to be remembered.
Reporter: "How do you hope the players and these fans outside, how do you want them to remember you after you finish? What do you want them to think about James Harden's name?"
Harden: "That I was a winner, that I was a teacher, that I had a different love for the game. Put the money aside, I really enjoy and love the game of basketball and playing it."
Harden spent this past season with the Los Angeles Clippers.
He finished his first year in Los Angeles with averages of 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
Despite no longer being in his prime, Harden is still an above-average point guard that is capable of putting up 20+ points on any given night.
In addition to the Clippers, Harden has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder over 15 seasons in the league (he was the third pick in the 2009 NBA Draft).
His career averages are 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 1,072 regular season games.