James Harden Makes Viral Instagram Post With Suns Star Kevin Durant

James Harden (Clippers) made a post to Instagram.

Nov 14, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard James Harden (13) talk on the bench during the fourth quarter at Paycom Center. Brooklyn won 120-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
James Harden and Kevin Durant will both be first-ballot Hall of Famers.

The two superstars have also been teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets.

Recently, Harden made a post to Instagram from a recent workout with Durant.

His post had over 100,000 likes and 600 comments in less than 24 hours.

Harden captioned his post: "Rise & Grind #Uno"

Luca Evans of The O.C. Register reported more details about the workout.

Via Evans: "USC assistant Will Conroy working out + coaching up Kevin Durant, James Harden, Dalen Terry, Chet Holmgren. Pretty cool to see"

Harden was the third pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Arizona State.

He spent the first three years of his career in Oklahoma City (with Durant), and they reached the 2012 NBA Finals.

Following the Thunder, he played nine years with the Houston Rockets.

The 2018 MVP has also played for the Nets, 76ers and Clippers.

He was briefly teammates (again) with Durant in Brooklyn, but they were unable to get out of the second round of the NBA playoffs.

This past year, Harden appeared in 72 games for the Clippers and finished the regular season with averages of 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range.

The Clippers were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record, but they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round (in six games).

