Clippers Star Russell Westbrook Reacts To Kemba Walker News
On Tuesday, four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker sent out a post on social media to officially announce his retirement from basketball.
Walker wrote in his post: "I am officially retiring from the game of basketball. This has all been a dream. When I look back, I still can't believe the things I achieved in my career."
Many people reacted to the news.
One person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook reposted Walker's post to his Instagram story and wrote: "@_kw15 a legend Brodie!!"
Walker was drafted with the ninth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft (out of UConn) by the Charlotte Hornets.
He played 12 years in the league and most recently spent time with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022-23 season.
In addition to Dallas and Charlotte, Walker has also played for the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.
He has career averages of 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 750 games.
Walker has appeared in 31 NBA playoff games and helped the Celtics reach the 2020 Eastern Conference finals.
As for Westbrook, he has been in the NBA for 16 seasons.
The 2017 MVP finished his second year with the Los Angeles Clippers averaging 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games (11 starts).