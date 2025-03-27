Colin Cowherd Makes Shocking Cooper Flagg Statement Before Duke-Arizona Game
On Thursday night, the Duke Blue Devils will go up against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16.
All eyes will be on Cooper Flagg, who is expected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
Before the game, FS1's Colin Cowherd made a strong statement about Flagg.
Cowherd: "Since Coach K took over Duke and Jon Scheyer, They've had 90 guys in the NBA. I think Cooper Flagg's gonna be their best NBA player ever."
Flagg is expected to be a future All-Star.
However, Duke has had a lot of productive NBA players.
Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Grant Hill, Paolo Banchero, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are some of the All-Stars who were once Blue Devils.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Future 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg is shooting 41.1% on threes since conference play began in December.
Already viewed as a complete prospect by many NBA scouts, his progression into an elite outside shooter raises his already elite ceiling even higher."
Flagg has averages of 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via Basketball Forever: "Cooper Flagg joins Zion Williamson (2019), Anthony Davis (2012) and Kevin Durant (2007) as the only players in NCAA history to sweep the following awards:
Oscar Robertson Trophy (National Player of the Year)
Wayman Tisdale Award (National Freshman Player of the Year)
Flagg is in ELITE company"