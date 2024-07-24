College Basketball Legend Wants To Play For The Sacramento Kings
Drew Timme played for the Sacramento Kings during NBA Summer League.
In Las Vegas, he averaged 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 63.2% from the field.
Recently, Sactown Sports 1140 did an interview with Timme.
He revealed that he would want to play for the Kings next season.
Timme: "I loved my time there, I loved the coaches and teammates and everything. I would love for it to work out. I know my agency and the Kings obviously have been in talks. We'll see what happens between those two groups. I enjoyed my time there, and if it works out, I'd love to be back there."
Timme had a legendary college career for Gonzaga.
He finished his final season with averages of 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 61.6% from the field in 37 games.
This past season, Timme played in the G League for the Wisconsin Herd (affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks).
He averaged 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 59.0% from the field in 12 regular season games (three starts).
As for the Kings, they finished the 2023-24 season as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second, so they missed the NBA playoffs.
That said, the Kings have a talented roster led by De'Aaron Fox.