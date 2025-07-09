Collin Sexton Reacts To Jazz-Hornets Trade
Collin Sexton has been with the Utah Jazz for each of the previous three seasons.
The former Alabama star finished this past year with averages of 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 40.6% from the three-point range in 63 games.
Last month, Sexton was traded to the Charlotte Hornets.
Via Hornets.com (on June 29): "Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today that the Hornets have acquired guard Collin Sexton and a 2030 second-round pick from the Utah Jazz for center Jusuf Nurkić."
On Tuesday, Sexton made a post to Instagram with a message (and a video).
Sexton (as part of his message): "From the moment I touched down in Salt Lake City, I felt the love and support from this city, the organization, and the fans."
Many fans left comments on Sexton's post.
@jazznationnews: "Thanks for all the hard work & hustle here in Utah. Best of luck in Charlotte"
@nayo_campbell: "💜💜 the best of the best"
@anothershoepage: "You did a lot for the city, you will be missed brotha 🫡🔥"
@homeauthentic.co: "From a lifelong Jazz fan, we’ve seen many great players come and go… but none seemed to have the grit and hustle that I feel like you brought every game. To me you will always be a Jazz great! ❤️🔥"
Sexton was the eighth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He spent the first four seasons of his career in Cleveland.