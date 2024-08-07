Collin Sexton Reacts To Lauri Markkanen News
Lauri Markkanen is coming off an excellent year for the Utah Jazz.
The 2023 NBA All-Star finished the season with averages of 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 55 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Markkanen agreed to a contract extension with the Jazz.
Via Wojnarowski: "Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen has signed a five-year, $238 million contract renegotiation and extension – including $220 million in new money, his agent Michael Lelchitski of @SIGSports tells ESPN."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
One person who sent out a post (via his Instagram story) was Jazz star Collin Sexton.
Sexton wrote: "Well deserved!!! Congrats Bro @laurimarkkanen 💯"
Markkanen was the seventh pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, Markkanen has become one of the best forwards in the league over the previous two years in Utah.
His career averages are 18.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 403 regular season games.
He has yet to appear in an NBA playoff game.
The Jazz have a talented roster but they are coming off a year where they were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-51 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs (and play-in tournament) for each of the previous two seasons.