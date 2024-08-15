Colts Star Anthony Richardson Reveals His Favorite NBA Player
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is one of the most intriguing young stars in the NFL.
He got off to a strong start to his rookie season but got injured after just four games.
The Colts have already begun training camp for the new season, and Richardson recently did an interview with FanDuel TV's Kay Adams.
In the interview, Richardson revealed that his favorite NBA player is Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James (h/t ClutchPoints).
Adams: "Who's your favorite player?"
Richardson: "LeBron James."
Adams: "I think you could beat your favorite player in a dunk contest."
Richardson: "Right now? Yeah. He's about to be 40."
Richardson is known to be a good basketball player.
Via James Boyd of The Athletic on July 10, 2023: "Pulled up for a hoop session today and apparently #Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson had the same idea. No stopping him in transition! 😂
Lol I matched up with him a couple times, once on a fast break. I stopped and shot the 3 because I know he would’ve Lebron-ed my layup! 💀"
James has been in the NBA since the 2003 season, so he has been able to play through multiple eras.
Richardson was only a baby when James made his NBA debut, but he still remains one of the best players in the league today.
Last season, the four-time NBA Champion averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.