Extremely Concerning Kawhi Leonard Update Before Clippers-Mavs Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers are playing the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, who was ruled out right before tip-off.
ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk also reported an update.
Via Youngmisuk: "Lawrence Frank says he doesn’t know when Kawhi Leonard will be back. He says until he shows all the movements he needs to make, that will be the timeline."
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added more details.
Via Wojnarowski: "The Clippers are without Kawhi Leonard (right knee inflammation) for Game 4 and there are no assurances that he'll return in this opening-round series vs. the Mavericks."
Leonard is one of the best players of all time, but has dealt with a lot of injuries since joining the Clippers.
He finished the regular season with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Clippers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and had a 51-31 record.
They are down 2-1 to the Mavs after losing each of the previous two games.
In Game 3, the Clippers lost by a score of 101-90, and Leonard finished with nine points, nine rebounds and two assists while shooting 4/7 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening when the teams return to Los Angeles, California.