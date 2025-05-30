Cooper Flagg Announcement Leads NBA Fans To Major Speculation
Cooper Flagg had an incredible freshman season for the Duke Blue Devils, which is why he is expected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.
Before the draft, CAA announced that Flagg has signed with their agency.
Via CAA Basketball: "Welcome to the family, @Cooper_Flagg 🔥"
Many people reacted to the news on social media (with future speculation).
@SportsTalkMD1: "Future Knick‼️"
@KnicksMemes: "2025 KNICKS MIGHT NOT WIN IT ALL BUT THE 2035 KNICKS SURE WILL"
@CatchnShoot_: "Wow future knicks player. Exciting"
Stefan Bondy: "Future Knick"
@Justinvazquez__: "knick him."
@literalcooler2: "leon already planning the future"
@seanston42: "Leon plays chess, that’s why I ain’t worried about no damn draft picks💯"
@biggestofballs: "i knew it, welcome to the New York Knicks!"
@E_Book88: "Lol Dallas count ya days"
@NYC_ClayMan: "The seed has been planted. We will come back to this in a couple of years."
@KingCantona14: "Welcome to the Knicks in 2035"
Flagg finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via Bleacher Report: "Cooper Flagg has been named AP Player of the Year
18.9 PPG | 7.5 RPG | 4.2 APG
Flagg joins Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant as the ONLY freshmen to win the award"
The NBA Draft will take place on June 25.
Via Underdog NBA: "2025 NBA Draft Lottery Order:
1. Mavericks
2. Spurs
3. Sixers
4. Hornets
5. Jazz
6. Wizards
7. Pelicans
8. Nets
9. Raptors
10. Rockets
11. Blazers
12. Bulls
13. Hawks
14. Spurs"