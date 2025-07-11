Cooper Flagg's Dunk Went Viral In Mavs-Lakers Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Los Angeles Lakers at NBA Summer League in Nevada.
Cooper Flagg is playing in his first pro game.
During the first quarter, the former Duke superstar threw down a dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "COOPER FLAGG'S FIRST BUCKET IN A MAVS UNIFORM IS A BIG-TIME SLAM ‼️"
Many NBA fans reacted to Flagg's dunk on social media.
@BalakayM95: "They literally jogged back to let him dunk 😂😂"
@Sekanispace: "Welcome to the league, Cooper Flagg!
That dunk had statement written all over it."
@jetfandug: "Face of the league soon"
@mubsn_: "This is such bs man how is he a Mav?"
@JoeyS54018: "Great way to start off his NBA career 😊😊"
@1cameronj: "Completely outpaced them dudes with the ball in his hands"
@chaoticneutraII: "The face of Dallas basketball as a whole 😮💨"
Dionysis Aravantinos: "I’ve seen enough I’m sold 😂"
@idc_simp: "haha this season is gonna be insane, can’t wait"
@jtgapasin: "I still can’t believe Mavs traded a generational talent just to draft another one"
@holtvanhoy: "Cooper flag will be a problem for a decade"
Flagg is coming off a sensational freshman season where he led the Blue Devils to the Final Four.
The Mavs selected the 18-year-old with the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft last month.
He will now join a talented roster that features Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, D'Angelo Russell, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively, Naji Marshall and others.