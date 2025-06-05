Cooper Flagg Gets Major Stamp Of Approval From NBA Legend
Cooper Flagg is seen by most people as the surefire first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
He had an outstanding freshman season at Duke that lived up to the hype.
Recently, NBA legend Chris Paul shared his thoughts about Flagg (via Pat McAfee, h/t HoopsHype).
Paul: "I'm in LA right now, and Cooper Flagg has been out there. I've been in the gym with him a couple times... He is as real as advertised."
Flagg finished his year at Duke with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (on May 14): "Cooper Flagg showing off the significant gains he's made mechanically over the past year in the NBA draft combine shooting drills.
Off the dribble, on the move or with his feet set, with crisp footwork and a picture perfect release.
Made 61% of his aggregate attempts."
The Dallas Mavericks (who have the top pick) will likely be able to add Flagg to a roster that already features Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson.
Via Underdog NBA: "Mavs potential 2025-26 starting lineup:
Kyrie Irving (player option; injured)
Klay Thompson
Cooper Flagg
Anthony Davis
Dereck Lively II
Irving could return from an ACL injury in January."
As for Paul, he has spent 20 seasons in the NBA.
He is one of the best seven point guards of all time.