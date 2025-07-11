Cooper Flagg Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Mavs-Lakers Game
Cooper Flagg had the attention of the NBA world on Thursday night.
He made his Summer League debut when the Dallas Mavericks played the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas.
Flagg finished with ten points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block.
The Mavs also won by a score of 87-85.
That said, Flagg shot just 5/21 from the field (and 0/5 from the three-point range).
After the game, he made a brutally honest statement when he met with the media (h/t HoopsHype).
Flagg: "I would say that might be one of the worst games of my life, but we got the win, so that's what really matters to me."
The Mavs were led by Ryan Nembhard, who finished the victory with 21 points and five assists while shooting 8/14 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via Rafael Barlow: "What if Ryan Nembhard is the new JJ Barea? Big time passer in college. Straight bucket getter in the NBA."
In addition to Flagg, the Mavs already have a veteran-led roster with Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell.
Many believe that they will have a chance to make a deep run in the 2026 NBA playoffs.
Via NBA TV: "The @dallasmavs open up the #NBA2KSummerLeague with a win over L.A. 👏
- Ryan Nembhard: 21 PTS | 5 AST - Miles Kelly: 17 PTS | 3 3PT | 4 REB - Cooper Flagg: 10 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL"
The Mavs will play their next game on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.