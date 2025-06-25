Cooper Flagg Makes Feelings Clear About Boston Celtics Legend Larry Bird
Cooper Flagg had one of the best seasons in Duke Men's Basketball history (for a freshamn).
The 18-year-old has solidified himself as the clear choice for the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (on Wednesday night).
Via The Athletic: "NEWS: Ahead of Wednesday's NBA Draft, the state of Maine is declaring June 25, 2025 "Flagg Day."
Duke star Cooper Flagg, a Maine native, is expected to be selected No. 1 overall."
Before the draft (in New York), Flagg mentioned Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird when he was asked a question by the media (h/t Overtime).
Reporter: "Cooper, what's one celebrity you would want to see on your first NBA game courtside?"
Flagg: "I don't know if you count Larry Bird as a celebrity, that would be really cool."
Fans will likely enjoy seeing Flagg appreciate basketball history.
Via Spotrac: "As the #1 overall pick in tonight's #NBADraft, Cooper Flagg will secure a 4 year, $62.7M contract with the Dallas Mavericks, including $13.8M in 2025-26."
Bird retired after the 1991-92 season.
He spent all 13 years of his career playing for the Celtics.
The three-time NBA Champion had career averages of 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 897 games.
Via The Boston Celtics: "The only players with 2,800+ PTS, 900+ REB and 500+ AST through their first 117 playoff games:
Jayson Tatum
Larry Bird
LeBron James"