Cooper Flagg Makes Feelings Clear About Boston Celtics Legend Larry Bird

Cooper Flagg spoke about Celtics legend Larry Bird.

Ben Stinar

Unknown date; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) in action against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Unknown date; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) in action against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg had one of the best seasons in Duke Men's Basketball history (for a freshamn).

The 18-year-old has solidified himself as the clear choice for the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (on Wednesday night).

Via The Athletic: "NEWS: Ahead of Wednesday's NBA Draft, the state of Maine is declaring June 25, 2025 "Flagg Day."

Duke star Cooper Flagg, a Maine native, is expected to be selected No. 1 overall."

Before the draft (in New York), Flagg mentioned Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird when he was asked a question by the media (h/t Overtime).

Reporter: "Cooper, what's one celebrity you would want to see on your first NBA game courtside?"

Flagg: "I don't know if you count Larry Bird as a celebrity, that would be really cool."

Fans will likely enjoy seeing Flagg appreciate basketball history.

Via Spotrac: "As the #1 overall pick in tonight's #NBADraft, Cooper Flagg will secure a 4 year, $62.7M contract with the Dallas Mavericks, including $13.8M in 2025-26."

Bird retired after the 1991-92 season.

He spent all 13 years of his career playing for the Celtics.

The three-time NBA Champion had career averages of 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 897 games.

Via The Boston Celtics: "The only players with 2,800+ PTS, 900+ REB and 500+ AST through their first 117 playoff games:

Jayson Tatum
Larry Bird
LeBron James"

Larry Bird
Larry Bird waves at the crowd gathered Thursday, May 30, 2024, for the grand opening ceremony of the Larry Bird Museum in Terre Haute, Indiana. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
