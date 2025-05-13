Cooper Flagg Makes First Remarks After Dallas Mavericks Win NBA Draft Lottery
Cooper Flagg is seen by many as one of the best prospects in NBA history.
The former Duke star is an all-around player who led the Blue Devils to the Final Four in his only season of college basketball.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony: "Duke’s Cooper Flagg’s official measurements from the NBA Draft Combine:
6’7 ¾ barefoot, 221 lbs, with a 7’0” wingspan and 8’10 ½" standing reach
Flagg grew nearly an inch in the past year, while adding 12 pounds."
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, so they will have the first pick (and can select Flagg).
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Top 4 order in 2025 NBA draft:
1. Dallas
2. San Antonio
3. Philadelphia
4. Charlotte"
Following the news, Flagg spoke to ESPN.
Bob Myers: "Cooper, Dallas is a good team. Did you see this coming?... I'm surprised, you're going to a very built team already. That's unusual for what I think being the top pick."
Flagg: "For me, I didn't try to think about it too much. I feel like it's just kind of out of my control. I'm just kind of going through the process like everybody else and just trying to enjoy every single moment because you only get to do this once."
The Mavs have an intriguing roster for Flagg to join with Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving (and head coach Jason Kidd).
After trading away Luka Doncic, it's possible the Mavs will now have their new face of the franchise going forward.