Cooper Flagg Makes Honest Statement About Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg (out of Duke) with the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Flagg did a lot of media during the night, and he was asked by ESPN's Scott Van Pelt what player he is most excited to face off against in the NBA.
Van Pelt: "There's gonna be a moment when you're guarding someone or somebodies guarding you, that might've been a poster on your wall when you were a kid, might have been your favorite player. Who's the guy Cooper that you imagine when it hits you... Oh my gosh, this is my life, this is me... Who's that person?"
Flagg: "That's a good question. Maybe Jayson Tatum. That's somebody that I watched a lot at Duke and then watched a lot again as he went on to the Celtics."
Flagg is from Maine (who does not have a team), so the Celtics are the closest NBA city.
Tatum also played at Duke (where Flagg was).
Flagg led the Blue Devils to the Final Four (where they lost to Houston).
He finished his freshman year with outstanding averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via Bleacher Report: "THREE Duke players have been taken No. 1 since 2019
Zion, Paolo & now Cooper Flagg
Blue Devils have the most No. 1 picks EVER"