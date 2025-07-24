Cooper Flagg Makes Honest Statement About Celtics Legend Larry Bird

Larry Bird retired 32 years ago today at the age of 35. He played the last few of his 13 seasons with a severe back injury



Still did this in his final weeks

49 PTS, 14 REB, 12 AST

25 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST, 75% FG

21 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST

16 PTS, 14 AST, 1 TO



