Cooper Flagg Makes Honest Statement About Celtics Legend Larry Bird
Cooper Flagg is about to become one of the most popular players in the NBA when he makes his debut for the Dallas Mavericks in October.
Recently, the Mavs released an interview where they asked Flagg to name the player he would most want to play in a one-on-one match.
Flagg: "I might say dream one-v-one, maybe, Larry Bird. I used to watch him a lot growing up, so I feel like that would be a really cool person to play one-on-one with when he was in his prime."
Considering Flagg is just 18, fans will enjoy seeing that he respects one of the true NBA legends.
Bird spent all 13 seasons of his career with the Celtics (and retired in 1992).
He won three NBA Championships.
Via Ballislife.com (on August 18, 2024): "Larry Bird retired 32 years ago today at the age of 35. He played the last few of his 13 seasons with a severe back injury
Still did this in his final weeks
49 PTS, 14 REB, 12 AST
25 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST, 75% FG
21 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST
16 PTS, 14 AST, 1 TO"
As for Flagg, he is coming off a historic freshman season at Duke that led him to being selected with the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
He will join a veteran-led Mavs team that is coached by Jason Kidd and already has Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell.