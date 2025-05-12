Cooper Flagg Makes Honest Statement Before NBA Draft Combine
On Monday night, the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will take place.
The basketball world will pay extra close attention to this year's lottery due to the fact that whoever gets the top pick can draft former Cooper Flagg (out of Duke).
Via The NBA: "The lottery odds for the No. 1 pick... Tune in to ESPN tonight to find out which team gets it
7:00pm/et: #NBADraftLottery Presented by State Farm
7:30pm/et: Celtics/Knicks, Game 4
10:00pm/et: Timberwolves/Warriors, Game 4"
Before the Draft Combine, the NBA released a clip of Flagg.
He said: "It feels great. It's a great experience. A great environment to be here... This is the type of things that you dream about as a kid. I think it's hard for a lot of us here to take a second and enjoy and cherish the experience that we're gonna go through right now. You only get to do this once. Just trying to enjoy it prove more and more through the testing and what not."
Flagg finished his only season of college basketball with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.
The Blue Devils lost to Houston in the Final Four.
Via Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated: "For whoever needs to hear this: Whoever gets the No. 1 pick isn’t trading it and whoever lands 2-to-whatever isn’t moving up for it. Cooper Flagg is considered to be that good. One lottery exec told me, “if we don’t get him, I just hope he winds up in the (other) conference.”"