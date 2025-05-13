Cooper Flagg Reveals Most Underrated Player In The NBA
Cooper Flagg is among the most hyped prospects in recent NBA history.
The former Duke forward is expected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (by the Dallas Mavericks).
On Tuesday, Flagg was asked to name the most underrated player in the NBA (h/t House of Highlights).
He chose Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Flagg: "I would say Tyrese Haliburton, because hate him and call him overrated all the time, and say he's not that good. But he's such a good basketball player."
Haliburton is coming off another strong season where he averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.
He led the Pacers to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
Via The Indiana Pacers (on May 7): "Tyrese Haliburton is 10-for-11 (91%) when taking a shot to tie or take the lead in the final 90 seconds of the 4th quarter or overtime this season.
here are all 10 of his makes:"
The Pacers are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
They have a 3-1 lead.
Via @StatMamba on March 15: "Games with 20+ PTS • 15+ AST • 0 TOV:
8 — Tyrese Haliburton
6 — Stockton, Magic, & CP3 combined"
Haliburton was the 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He has spent five seasons with the Pacers (and Sacramento Kings).