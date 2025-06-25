Fastbreak

Cooper Flagg Reveals Thoughts On Mavs-Lakers Trade

Cooper Flagg was asked about the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic.

Mar 29, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg is expected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (by the Dallas Mavericks) on Wednesday night in New York.

Before the draft, the former Duke star has done a lot of media.

On Tuesday, Flagg was asked about the trade that sent Luka Doncic (via the Mavs) to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Flagg (via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post): "I remember being with all my guys. That might have been the night that we played UNC at home... I remember my teammate Darren Harris, he was the first one to see it. The Shams post. We just all started going crazy. It was such a shock. It was crazy news."

While Flagg will not get the chance to play with Doncic, he will get to play next to future Hall of Famer Anthony Davis.

Via ClutchPoints: "If all goes as expected, Dallas will soon become the first team since 1989 to start three No. 1 overall picks in the same lineup

2011: Kyrie Irving
2012: Anthony Davis
2025: Cooper Flagg

The last team to do it? The iconic ’89 Lakers with Magic, Kareem, and Worthy."

The Mavs are coming off a year where they were the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record.

