Cooper Flagg Reveals Thoughts On Mavs-Lakers Trade
Cooper Flagg is expected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (by the Dallas Mavericks) on Wednesday night in New York.
Before the draft, the former Duke star has done a lot of media.
On Tuesday, Flagg was asked about the trade that sent Luka Doncic (via the Mavs) to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Flagg (via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post): "I remember being with all my guys. That might have been the night that we played UNC at home... I remember my teammate Darren Harris, he was the first one to see it. The Shams post. We just all started going crazy. It was such a shock. It was crazy news."
While Flagg will not get the chance to play with Doncic, he will get to play next to future Hall of Famer Anthony Davis.
Via ClutchPoints: "If all goes as expected, Dallas will soon become the first team since 1989 to start three No. 1 overall picks in the same lineup
2011: Kyrie Irving
2012: Anthony Davis
2025: Cooper Flagg
The last team to do it? The iconic ’89 Lakers with Magic, Kareem, and Worthy."
The Mavs are coming off a year where they were the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 39-43 record.