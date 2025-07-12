Cooper Flagg's Shot Over Bronny James Went Viral In Mavs-Lakers Game
Cooper Flagg appeared in his first pro game on Thursday night when the Dallas Mavericks played the Los Angeles Lakers at NBA Summer League.
During the game (which the Mavs won by a score of 87-85), Flagg made a shot over Bronny James that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Cooper Flagg with the sweet turnaround middy 🔥"
Many NBA fans commented on the viral highlight.
@desmondpowell_: "Feet weren't even squared to the hoop. Not too many guys can hit that, definitely not rookies. Veteran shot right here"
@blockxs: "Cooper's game is fire"
@Sekanispace: "Smooth, confident, and pure, Flagg’s midrange is already looking league-ready. Kid’s got that poise."
@WireReportNBA: "Cooper Flagg showing off that silky smooth turnaround jumper! 🔥 Already making waves as the #1 pick with 8 points in the first half. Can’t wait to see more from this rising star! 🏀"
Flagg going up against Bronny led to one of the more hyped up NBA Summer League games of all time.
Via Underdog (on July 8): "The cheapest ticket price for Game 1 of the NBA Finals was $547.
Lower bowl tickets for the matchup between Cooper Flagg and Bronny James this Thursday are currently $650 🤯"
Flagg was the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft last month.
He had an incredible freshman season for the Duke Blue Devils where they made the 2025 Final Four.
Via Spotrac (on June 25): "As the #1 overall pick in tonight's #NBADraft, Cooper Flagg will secure a 4 year, $62.7M contract with the Dallas Mavericks, including $13.8M in 2025-26."