Cooper Flagg's Shot Went Viral In Mavs-Spurs Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the San Antonio Spurs at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
During the first half, Cooper Flagg made a tough shot that got a lot of views on social media.
The former Duke star had three points and one rebound while shooting 1/4 from the field in his first seven minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Cooper Flagg bucket + the foul 😤"
Flagg is playing in his second Summer League game after he helped the Mavs beat Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 87-85 (on Thursday).
Many fans commented on his shot.
@TC_Hughes: "Can already tell that his whistle is going to be amazing this year."
@titans4L_: "He will be tuff"
@KINGJAYMO: "Exactly! Wing work all day easy"
Flagg has drawn a lot of attention to this year's Summer League, as many people believe the 18-year-old has a chance to become an NBA superstar.
Via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News: "Nico Harrison, Jason Kidd, Michael Finley and new Mavs assistants Phil Handy and Popeye Jones are sitting courtside for today’s game."
Following the Spurs, the Mavs will play their next game on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets.
Via The NBA: "The Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs are teaming up to support those impacted by the recent flooding across the Texas Hill Country. All three teams are wearing Texas Strong warm-up shirts symbolizing strength, solidarity, and compassion. These shirts are available with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Texas Sport For Healing Fund. To learn more, visit NBACares.com."