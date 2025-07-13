Cooper Flagg Thinks His Mom Won't Be Happy After Mavs-Spurs Game
On Saturday afternoon, Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks lost to the San Antonio Spurs (at NBA Summer League) by a score of 76-69.
Cooper Flagg had a strong day with 31 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 10/21 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
That said, Flagg could have had even more points, as he missed five out of his 13 free throws.
After the game, the former Duke superstar mentioned how his mom would not be happy about those missed free throws.
Flagg (h/t Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News): "I got to the line a little bit better today. I still missed a bunch of free throws. I know my mom probably wasn't very happy with that."
The matchup also got a lot of attention due to the fact that Flagg went up against Dylan Harper (who was the second pick in the 2025 NBA Draft).
Via House of Highlights: "COOPER FLAGG AND DYLAN HARPER DUELING IN SUMMER LEAGUE
FLAGG: 31 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 50% FG
HARPER: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK"
Flagg and the Mavs will play their third NBA Summer League game on Monday night when they face off against the Charlotte Hornets.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers (by a score of 87-85) in their first game, so they are currently 1-1.
Via @MavsMuse: "Cooper Flagg currently averages the highest PPG in Mavs summer league history (20.5)."