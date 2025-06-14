Cooper Flagg Was Right About Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton has had a magical season with the Indiana Pacers.
He has been one of the most clutch players in NBA history during the 2025 playoffs.
Via The NBA (on June 8): "Another clutch Haliburton moment in Game 1.
It was his FIFTH go-ahead, game-winning, or game-tying FG in the last 30 seconds of 4Q or OT
That passes Ray Allen (4 in 2009) for the most in a single playoff run in the play-by-play era."
Early in the playoffs, NBA prospect Cooper Flagg spoke highly of Haliburton.
He said that the Pacers guard is his most underrated player.
Flagg (via House of Highlights on May 13): "I would say Tyrese Haliburton, because people hate him and call him overrated all the time, and say he's not that good. But he's such a good basketball player."
Haliburton finished the regular season with averages of 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.
He has led the Pacers to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2000 season.
Right now, they are tied up at 2-2 with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via Real Sports: "Tyrese Haliburton in the ECF:
21.0 PPG
6.0 RPG
10.5 APG
2.5 SPG
Led the Pacers in REB, AST, & STL."
As for Flagg, he is expected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (later this month) by the Dallas Mavericks.