Cooper Flagg Will Get To Meet Bronny James Very Soon
Cooper Flagg was the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He is seen by many as a potential superstar.
As always, rookies play at NBA Summer League (in Las Vegas).
The Mavs will play their first game on July 10 when they face off against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Dan Woike of The Athletic: "Summer League opening night - Cooper Flagg and the Mavs vs. Bronny James, Dalton Knecht and Adou Thiero and the Lakers"
The game will generate a lot of buzz due to the fact that Flagg will go up against Bronny.
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@CompLikeDrew: "Bronny gonna poster Flagg"
@jbondwagon: "IS THIS A REAL HEADLINE?! Lmao 😭"
@FearedLaker: "bronny boutta welcome cooper to the league"
@TheKid618: "Excellent marketing ! The NBA is the best business in the world !"
@BaldsonKevin: "“Bang what a shot by bronny James right in Cooper Flaggs face he’s truly a special player”"
@JayDhaul: "Never been more eccastic to watch a Summer league game."
@tytherg5: "gonna be the most watched summer league game of all time"
@ACase23: "That gym is going to be paaaacked"
@geedubb20: "Tickets probably gonna be sold out"
@NotLikeRuss: "Don’t they usually do the #1 vs #2 pick as the first summer league game wtf is this lmao"
Bronny was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after one season at USC.
He appeared in 27 games for the Lakers last season.
The 20-year-old played well in the G League (for South Bay).