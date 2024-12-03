D'Angelo Russell And LeBron James Make Rare Highlight In Lakers-Timberwolves Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
During the first half, D'Angelo Russell and LeBron James pulled of an incredible highlight.
Russell made a no-look pass to James, who then made another no-look pass to Armel Traore.
The Lakers rookie then finished off the play with a dunk.
Via The NBA: "NO-LOOK TO A NO-LOOK 👀
DLo & Bron showing off to find Traoré for the slam!"
Many fans reacted on social media.
@BornToGoall: "Passing is exceptional"
@Macharia2544: "Dlo and Bron what a combination."
@CMRidinDerby: "Showtime!"
Russell came into the evening with averages of 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 19 games.
He also made his 1,500th career three-pointer.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "4-for-4 in the first half.
1,500 for the career. Congrats, DLo 👏"
Meanwhile, James is still one of the best 15 players in the NBA at nearly 40.
The 20-time NBA All-Star is averaging 22.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.3% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 20 games.
The Lakers are coming off a 105-104 victory over John Collins and the Jazz in Utah.
They are 12-8 in 20 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Timberwolves, the Lakers will visit Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat on Wednesday evening in Florida.