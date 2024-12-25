D'Angelo Russell's Current Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in San Francsico to play the Golden State Warriors.
For the game, the Lakers could be without one of their best players, as D'Angelo Russell is on the injury report.
Russell is averaging 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "D'Angelo Russell (thumb) questionable for Wednesday."
The Lakers come into play as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 16-13 record in 29 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Lakers lost to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 117-114 (at home).
Russell finished the loss with five points and five assists while shooting 1/5 from the field in 16 minutes of playing time.
Following the Warriors, the Lakers will return home to host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.
They are a perfect 3-0 against the Kings this season.
Russell is in his second stint with the Lakers (he was the second pick in the 2015 NBA Draft).
The 28-year-old was traded back to the franchise during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
In addition to Los Angeles the 2019 NBA All-Star has also spent time with the Nets, Warriors and Timberwovles over ten seasons.
As for Golden State, they come into Wednesday's showdown as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-13 record in 28 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.