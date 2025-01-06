D'Angelo Russell's Current Injury Status For Pacers-Nets Game
On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center in New York.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as D'Angelo Russell is on the injury report.
The 2018 NBA All-Star is averaging 12.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "D'Angelo Russell (shin) questionable for Monday."
The Nets come into the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-22 record in 35 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Nets lost to the Philadelphia 76ers (at home) by a score of 123-94.
Russell finished the loss with five points, one rebound, four assists and two steals while shooting 1/4 from the field in 14 minutes (before getting hurt).
Following the Pacers, the Nets will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.
At home, they have gone 5-10 in the 15 games they have played at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
On the other side, the Pacers are the eighth seed with an 18-18 record in 36 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 7-3 over their last ten).
Following their matchup with the Nets, the Pacers will play their next game on Wednesday when they return home to host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.