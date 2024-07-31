D'Angelo Russell's Incredible Quote About Anthony Edwards Went Viral
Anthony Edwards has become one of the best players in the NBA at just 22.
Edwards spent the first three and a half seasons of his career with D'Angelo Russell as a teammate.
Recently, Russell was on Theo Pinson's podcast (Run Your Race) and spoke about Edwards (h/t Legion Hoops).
Russell: "I'm a fan. He puts the work in one and two you can just tell he humbly believes in himself. You don't see a lot of guys that walk that fine line of arrogance and humble and he does it so well and he can compete on every side of the ball. I think he can learn how to pass a little better, but I think he's flawless to be honest. He's a flawless NBA player."
During their time as teammates, Russell and Edwards led the Timberwolves to the NBA playoffs twice.
Russell was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in the middle of the 2022-23 season.
He finished this past year with averages of 18.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 76 games.
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of UGA.
He is coming off another excellent year where he made his second NBA All-Star Game.
The superstar shooting guard averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.