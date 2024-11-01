D'Angelo Russell's Injury Status For Lakers-Raptors Game
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Canada to face off against the Toronto Raptors.
For the game, D'Angelo Russell is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Russell is averaging 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 36.7% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in his first five games.
Via Underdog NBA: "D'Angelo Russell (back) listed probable for Friday."
The Lakers enter the matchup with a 3-2 record in their first five games.
They most recently lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 134-110 (in Ohio).
Russell finished with ten points, three rebounds and five assists while shooting 2/7 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Following the Raptors, the Lakers will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
As for the Raptors, they are 1-4 in their first five games of the new season.
Most recently, they lost to LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 138-133 (in North Carolina).
Former Duke star RJ Barrett led the team with 31 points, four rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 10/18 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Following the Lakers, the Raptors will play their next game on Saturday evening when they host the Sacramento Kings in Canada.