D'Angelo Russell's Injury Status For Nets-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets will play the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as D'Angelo Russell has been ruled out.
The 2018 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Via Underdog NBA: "D'Angelo Russell (shin) ruled out for Friday."
Russell was traded to the Nets last month (via the Los Angeles Lakers).
He is averaging 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field in his first three games with Brooklyn.
Russell wrote on January 7 (via X): "S/o BROOKLYN. The love is real, I love yaw right back 🤙🏼 "
The Nets enter play as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-24 record in 37 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and are 2-8 over their last ten).
Following the Nuggets, the Nets will continue their road trip when they visit the Utah Jazz on Sunday night in Salt Lake City.
On the road, they have gone 8-12 in the 20 games they have played away from Barclays Center in New York.
On the other side, the Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-15 record in 36 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following Brooklyn, the Nuggets will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Dallas Mavericks.